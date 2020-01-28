DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Police say a 12-year-old boy was seriously injured when he was attacked by three dogs in Dover Tuesday. Police were called to Sheldrake Circle just before 3 p.m. Tuesday for an emergency call of a child being attacked by three dogs.
Upon arrival, officers found the severely injured boy and three dogs.
Police say a Dover officer fired shots at the dogs due to their aggressive behavior, but did not strike them.
Police say officers were eventually forced to shoot and kill the dogs due to their aggression. Officials say two of the dogs were cane Corsos and the other was a possible mixed breed. They belonged to a family member of the boy.
The child was transported to A.I. duPont Children’s Hospital for treatment. Officials say although his wounds are severe, his injuries have been determined to be non-life-threatening.
An investigation is ongoing.
