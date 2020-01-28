Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 61-year-old school crossing guard was critically injured after she was struck by a car that ran through a red light in Port Richmond. The incident happened around 4 p.m. at Allegheny Avenue and Cedar Street.
According to police, a red Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on Cedar Street and was struck by a red Nissan Versa that ran through a red light.
The Nissan Versa spun out of control and struck the female crossing guard who was standing in the crosswalk, police say.
She was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
An arrest has been made.
You must log in to post a comment.