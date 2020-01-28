Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For many people, football is as American as apple pie, and WalletHub is out with a new list of the best and worst cities for football fans. The site weighed 21 factors to compile its ranking from best performing NFL teams to average ticket prices.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – For many people, football is as American as apple pie, and WalletHub is out with a new list of the best and worst cities for football fans. The site weighed 21 factors to compile its ranking from best performing NFL teams to average ticket prices.
Pittsburgh and Boston took the top two spots.
Philadelphia came in at No. 9 on the list and Bethlehem came in at 121.
Brookville, New York came in as the worst city for football fans.
Click here to see where your city ranked.
You must log in to post a comment.