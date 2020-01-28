PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia councilmembers met with Mummers leadership on Monday to discuss the use of blackface during the parade. Video of Mummers in blackface at this year’s parade sparked outrage.
Mayor Jim Kenney sent a letter to Mummers leadership, saying the city would be forced to reevaluate the parade if leadership cannot commit to “meaningful changes.”
Councilmember Cindy Bass was at yesterday’s meeting.
“I think it was a very productive meeting,” Bass said. “I think they understand what is at stake here, which is that members, individually, would be banned with the legislation I introduced last Thursday, or we’re working with the city law department to get even more robust legislation which would ban an entire brigade for repeated offenses.”
The discussion also included talk about sensitivity training for all Mummers members.
