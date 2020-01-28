Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson says he is bracing for the possibility that federal prosecutors are going to file charges against him at any moment. Johnson confirms he and his wife have been the target of an ongoing federal investigation.
“First, let me be clear: I am innocent. I did nothing wrong. I am the victim of overzealous federal prosecutors who have spent the last five years looking for something to charge me with. If charged with any crime, I will be pleading not guilty,” Johnson said in a statement.
Federal prosecutors have declined to comment on the investigation or potential charges.
Johnson’s attorney has not responded to CBS3’s requests for comment.
