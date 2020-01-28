



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In their first game since the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, the Philadelphia 76ers honored the Philadelphia native and the other victims prior to Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. In a pregame video montage, the team highlighted the accolades Bryant achieved during his NBA career.

A moment of silence was held for 33 seconds, which represents the number Bryant wore during his career at Lower Merion High School.

During the moment of silence, nine beams of light were present on the court to represent all nine lives that were lost in Sunday’s helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Sixers notorious bell was rung nine times in honor of the victims following the moment of silence.

They also played a video of Bryant’s last game in Philadelphia as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016.

A 6'6" guard from Lower Merion High School… pic.twitter.com/UfTKliRLS7 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 29, 2020

During pregame warmups, Sixers players each wore a jersey with either number 8 or 24 with Bryant written on the back.

Everyone on the floor for the Sixers is wearing either an 8 or 24 jersey in honor of #KobeBryant pic.twitter.com/yLCNE6JozV — Dan Koob CBSPhilly (@DanKoob) January 28, 2020

In a way to commemorate Bryant, All-Star center Joel Embiid reached out to Sixers legend Bobby Jones to wear no. 24 during Tuesday’s game. Zhaire Smith also changed his number from 8 to 7 in honor of Bryant.

“I shared with Joel that Kobe, in addition to all that scoring, was a 12-time All-Defensive Player, I only made it 11 times, so there’s a lot of defense that goes into that No. 24. I told Joel to play hard defense because that’s what the No. 24 represents in my mind,” Jones said.

Other players like Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris wrote Bryant and his daughter Gianna’s name on their sneakers.

Still can’t, and don’t want to believe it, but I know you both are up above cherishing all the love. 🙏🏽💔🙏🏽 #Kobe #GiGi #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/MhpZMwkykW — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) January 28, 2020

Just before tip-off, a “Kobe” chant erupted from the crowd.

𝟖 x 𝟐𝟒 pic.twitter.com/zmKlZnFG2T — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 29, 2020

As many teams in previous games had done, the Sixers and Warriors took eight- and 24-second violations to honor Bryant.