



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police say the parents of a 9-month-old were arrested after the baby girl overdosed from fentanyl. Michael Picardi and Maria Dolderer have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, officers and EMS responded to the 2000 block of Finch Drive the evening of Jan. 24 for a report of a child in cardiac arrest. First responders had to administer Narcan to the baby.

The little girl needed to be placed on a ventilator and given more Narcan following the high dose of fentanyl she ingested. She is currently in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

Police say officers found multiple prescriptions bottles lying on the bed and floor of the “unfurnished and dirty” apartment. They also discovered an empty prescription bottle of acetaminophen with codeine in the baby’s swing.

Police say Picardi and Dolderer were at the apartment when the baby overdosed. Officers say they were uncooperative and would not offer a logical explanation how their baby overdosed.

The baby girl is currently in stable condition at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.