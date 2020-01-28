Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new details in the gruesome case against a foster mom accused of killing a 4-year-old child. On Tuesday, a medical examiner took the stand in the case against Samilya Brown.
The examiner says the child, Zya Singleton, died of repeated and prolonged injuries.
The toddler’s brain was so swollen it cracked her skull.
Detectives say during the course of the case, they uncovered the little girl had been burned, beaten and abused at the hands of her foster mom for most of her life.
Singleton’s biological mother attended Tuesday’s proceedings.
