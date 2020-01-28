Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia elementary school that has been closed due to asbestos problems will reopen on Wednesday. School District of Philadelphia officials announced that repairs at McClure Elementary School in Hunting Park were completed in conjunction with the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.
Officials say side-by-side testing shows the school is safe for the students to return.
The teachers’ union is suing the district over how it has handled the asbestos issues.
