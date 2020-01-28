ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — The memorial outside Lower Merion High School continues to grow to remember Kobe Bryant. Head basketball coach Gregg Downer coached Bryant and remained close with him and his family.
People are still trying to come to terms with Sunday’s deadly chopper crash in Calabasas, California that left Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people dead.
People continue to pay their respects and leave flowers, cards and basketballs.
Downer will face news cameras at a 1 p.m. press conference to talk about his thoughts over the last few days.
On Monday, the coach released an emotional statement.
“It may seem odd for a grown mad to admit it, but yesterday I lost my hero. Never have I witnessed such passion, work ethic, and intensity – such a unique and purposeful drive for greatness. No excuses. No shortcuts. No days off. Kobe set the standard. He was our Superman.”
The Philadelphia 76ers will pay tribute to Bryant during Tuesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors.
You must log in to post a comment.