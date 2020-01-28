EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Air Force One is expected to land Tuesday evening at Atlantic City International Airport ahead of President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Wildwood. It’s going to be a full day for the president, as he’s spending the morning and early afternoon with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on plans for the Middle East.
Trump will then have an intelligence briefing before leaving Washington, D.C. and heading to Egg Harbor Township.
Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the congressman for New Jersey’s 2nd District who switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party, is expected to be flying with the president on Air Force One to the “Keep America Great Rally.”
The president won’t land at the airport until this evening, but supporters are so excited about his visit, that they made their way to the airport early to hopefully get a glimpse of him once he’s here.
“It’s exciting, it’s just exciting,” Donna Cifelli, of Norristown, Pennsylvania, said. “Wildwood is exciting. People and flags everything. It’s just awesome.”
It isn’t clear who else will be with Trump on the flight.
Trump is expected to take the stage at the Wildwoods Convention Center at 7 p.m.
Click here to see a list of items that will not be allowed at the convention center.
CBS3’s Alecia Reid reports
