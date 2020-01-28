



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – There is already a long line for President Trump’s campaign rally Tuesday night in Wildwood. Hundreds of Trump-supporters are camping out near the Wildwoods Convention Center for the best seat in the house.

Supporters have been camping out since Monday.

Duke Reale, from Galloway Township, is so determined to see President Trump in Wildwood that he arrived two days early so he could be first in line. Soon, dozens showed up right beside him.

“These people are amazing, I’m telling you. They all love the president, we’re proud of this country and we’re here to support Jeff Van Drew,” Reale said.

The convention center holds about 7,400 people, so seats are first-come, first-served.

For those who don’t get a seat inside, there will be jumbotrons outside.

“Everybody’s adrenaline is flowing and everybody is extremely positive and we’re having a great time,” said Adela Beecher, of Sea Girt.

“We didn’t know what to expect and it’s just very nice to be with people that think the same way you do, feel the same way do about the country,” Monmouth County resident Debbie Hettmann said.

There will also be a counter-rally on the boardwalk a few blocks away.

“We’re just really trying to project a united grassroots force against the Trump Administration and his hateful rhetoric — the corruption, the misogyny, the racism,” Shayla Woolfort from the progressive group Cape May County Indivisible said.

Wildwood officials say security for the event will be tight, and they hope the president’s visit will be an overall positive opportunity for the shore town.

“This is the last week of January and typically all we have here is a lot of seagulls and locals,” Mayor Pete Byron said.

Air Force One is expected to arrive at Atlantic City Airport at 5:35 p.m. Expect major delays for the motorcade and keep in mind Delsea Drive is closed in Cape May County for emergency repairs.

