BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A pickup truck collided with a school bus in Bristol Township, Bucks County. It happened near Ford Road and Hilltop Avenue, around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Officials say the pickup truck was heading south on Ford Road when the driver lost control, struck a utility pole and struck a Bristol Township School District bus.
Chopper 3 was over the scene where the badly damaged pickup truck could be seen on its side. Officials say at least one person was trapped. There is no word on that person’s condition.
School officials say 35 students were on board the bus heading to Harry S Truman High School. No injuries were reported on the bus.
“Students remained on the bus until first responders were able to arrive and safely transfer them to another bus where they were transported to school following an initial assessment by first responders,” a representative for the school district said. “The school nurse and counselors met students upon arrival at school and will remain available to them all day.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
