PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a backpack that contained $500,000 worth of jewelry from former Sixers star Allen Iverson, police sources tell CBS3. The theft happened at the Sofitel Hotel on the 100 block of South 17th Street in Center City.
Police say the suspect entered the hotel around 10:30 a.m. Monday and snatched the backpack. Approximately half a million dollars worth of jewelry was in the backpack, according to police.
Police sources say the backpack belonged to Iverson.
Police say the suspect is a black male approximately 20 years old. He is approximately 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.
If you recognize the suspect, call police.
