PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who they say stole a backpack that contained $500,000 worth of jewelry. The theft happened at the Sofitel Hotel on the 100 block of South 20th Street in Center City.
Police say the suspect entered the hotel around 10:30 a.m. Monday and removed the victim’s backpack. Approximately half a million dollars worth of jewelry was in the backpack, according to police.
Police say the suspect is a black male approximately 20 years old. He is approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, red shirt, dark-colored pants and black and white sneakers.
If you recognize the suspect, call police.
