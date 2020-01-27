REMEMBERING KOBE:‘Sad Day For All Of Sports’: Philadelphia Native Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In California
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) – A man fleeing from police accidentally shot and wounded himself in the leg during a foot chase, authorities said. Lancaster police officers responding to a trespassing call at a vacant home encountered the man around 4 p.m. Saturday. He fled the scene on foot and, as police gave chase, pulled a gun and accidentally shot himself.

The man was taken to a hospital and treated for a wound that is not considered life-threatening. His name has not been released and it’s not known what charges he may be facing.

No police officers were injured in the chase.

