By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Health officials are investigating the possibility of a coronavirus case at a Philadelphia charter school. The Philadelphia Department of Public Health confirms to CBS3 there is a possible coronavirus case at William Penn Charter School in East Falls.

The department is working with the school, regional and state partners using guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine if it is actually a novel coronavirus case.

They expect to have results within days.

The health department says “the risk from this novel coronavirus to Philadelphians is low.”

Coronavirus, which is similar to a common cold and spreads the same way, causes severe respiratory symptoms and a fever, just like the flu.

