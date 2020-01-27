REMEMBERING KOBE:Allen Iverson, Sixers GM Elton Brand Heartbroken After Tragic Loss Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Rubicam Street just before 1 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 29-year-old man was shot three times in the back of the right leg and one time in the left arm and that bullet traveled through the arm and lodged into his chest.

He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story. 

