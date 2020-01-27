Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 29-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Rubicam Street just before 1 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 29-year-old man was shot three times in the back of the right leg and one time in the left arm and that bullet traveled through the arm and lodged into his chest.
He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
