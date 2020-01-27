REMEMBERING KOBE:Remembering Philadelphia Native, Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant Killed In Tragic Helicopter Crash
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Neighborhood
    8:30 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    9:00 PMUndercover Boss
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kobe Bryant, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is lighting up the night in a Lakers’ purple hue to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Chopper 3 captured this look of Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge illuminated in purple.

(credit: CBS3)

Iconic Boathouse Row is also lit in purple tonight, along with several others that make up the city skyline and the Wells Fargo Center.

(credit: CBS3)

Kobe Bryant is a son of Philadelphia and being remembered fondly for how despite his fame, he always remembered his hometown.

Comments