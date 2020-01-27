Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia is lighting up the night in a Lakers’ purple hue to remember basketball legend Kobe Bryant. Chopper 3 captured this look of Philadelphia’s Ben Franklin Bridge illuminated in purple.
Iconic Boathouse Row is also lit in purple tonight, along with several others that make up the city skyline and the Wells Fargo Center.
Kobe Bryant is a son of Philadelphia and being remembered fondly for how despite his fame, he always remembered his hometown.
