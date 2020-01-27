PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A memorial has been growing outside of Lower Merion High School since the tragic news of basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death broke on Sunday morning. The memorial outside Bryant Gym reflects the toll of this loss — a community that gave basketball a superstar.

People like Leroi Leviston, a coach at Malvern Prep, looked up to and admired Kobe Bryant.

Leviston remembers asking his older brother who played for Conestoga High School to take him back to the locker room to get a glimpse of Lower Merion’s ace.

“I just remember on my eighth birthday, begging him to go to the lockers at Conestoga to get an autograph, I just thought he was an amazing basketball player at that time,” Leviston said.

Bryant blazed a trail, heading into the NBA in 1996 right out of high school. News of his death, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, has rocked the globe.

His alma mater is expected to memorialize the superstar at some point.

People now are left to wrap their heads around the loss of nine lives.

“Yesterday and today have been reminders of how fragile life is,” Kathi Bozcar said.