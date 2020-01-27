PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are more than 1,500 National Days but none could be sweeter than National Chocolate Cake Day! Vittoria Woodill introduces us to a local baker who celebrates just about everyday.
Said to have been developed in the 1700s, chocolate cake has been mesmerizing us for centuries with its nooks, crannies, cocoa and buttercream.
Whether from a box or a bakery, there is just something special about a chocolate cake.
Eyewitness News sought out one local baker, Jennifer Low of the Frosted Fox Cake Shop in Mount Airy. Her winning chocolate cake was almost too flavorful for Netflix in their bakery competition show, “Sugar Rush.”
Fortunately for us, she is sharing a few tips for how we can make a winning chocolate cake!
Watch the video for Vittoria Woodill’s full interview.
