



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A day after Philadelphia native and basketball legend Kobe Bryant tragically died, alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others, in a helicopter crash in Southern California a report says he will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Hall of Fame.

NBA insider for The Athletic, Shams Charania reports Kobe Bryant will be a first-ballot enshrinement into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame class of 2020.

Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo reportedly said it will “be arguably the most epic class ever with Kobe, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett.”

Current and former athletes from every corner of the sports world took to social media to mourn the NBA legend.

Sixers legend Julius Erving, better known as “Dr. J,” wrote, “Sadly absorbing the tragic news about my teammates loss of his Son and granddaugher. Joe and Pam I humble offer my condolences. Vanessa so sorry for your loss and pray you remain strong and focused on you and Kobe’s dreams for your family. Here Always for you…”

Bryant’s career ran the span of Sixers guard Ben Simmons’ life. Simmons was born in June of 1996 and Bryant was drafted that same summer.

“The world lost a legend today. Kobe Bryant was someone who I looked up to, a fierce competitor, a Champion, an icon,” Simmons wrote in a Twitter thread. “His dominance and relentless spirit translated both on and off the court. Your fans across the world loved you with such passion and you never let them down. 1/3.”

“To lose both you and your daughter Gigi in this tragic accident has shaken me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are with Bryant Family and his close Friends in this extremely hard time, I am truly sorry for your loss,” the Twitter thread continued. “You were and will continue to be an inspiration to this world and drive people to follow their dreams with passion and conviction #MambaForever.”

CBS Los Angeles identified the other victims as Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, Harbor Day School basketball coach Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester and her middle school-aged daughter Payton, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

.@CBSLA has identified all 9 people aboard the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant & Gianna Bryant, 13

-John Altobelli, wife Keri and daughter Alyssa

-Christina Mauser

-Sarah Chester &daughter Payton Chester

The helicopter reportedly crashed on a steep hillside in dense morning fog that grounded other helicopters in Southern California on Sunday. The chopper went down in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of downtown Los Angeles, around 9:45 a.m. with an impact that scattered debris over an area the size of a football field.