PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the world continues to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, fans in our area are making sure to get their own piece of his legacy. Fans are flocking to the nostalgic sports clothing store Mitchell & Ness.
The store in Center City Philadelphia sells vintage sports jerseys and collectibles.
Some of those vintage jerseys include ones from Bryant’s time at Lower Merion High School.
This is just another way fans are remembering the Philadelphia-area native during such a heartbreaking time.
