PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A store clerk fought back and it was all caught on camera. Two suspects tried to rob the Chelten Deli Market in West Oak Lane on Friday.
When they pulled a semi-automatic gun on the clerk, he produced a gun of his own and fired at the suspects.
They ran from the scene and no one was injured.
Wanted: Suspects for Commercial Robbery in the 35th District [VIDEO] https://t.co/tymim6dn18 pic.twitter.com/zokMvOzBIv
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) January 27, 2020
Police describe one suspect as a black male in his early 20s with a thin build and a beard.
The second suspect is a black male in his mid- to late-20s with a stocky build.
If you have any information, call police.
