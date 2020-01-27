REMEMBERING KOBE:Allen Iverson, Sixers GM Elton Brand Heartbroken After Tragic Loss Of Basketball Legend Kobe Bryant
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A store clerk fought back and it was all caught on camera. Two suspects tried to rob the Chelten Deli Market in West Oak Lane on Friday.

When they pulled a semi-automatic gun on the clerk, he produced a gun of his own and fired at the suspects.

They ran from the scene and no one was injured.

Police describe one suspect as a black male in his early 20s with a thin build and a beard.

The second suspect is a black male in his mid- to late-20s with a stocky build.

If you have any information, call police.

