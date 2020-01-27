CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have announced arrests in a major gun trafficking case. The arrest is in connection to the shooting and murder of two-year-old Nikolette Rivera.
“The gun used in that shooting was not recovered until last month. It was recovered when a Philadelphia gun trafficker named Robert Crossley allegedly sold it to a buyer in Camden. What Crossley didn’t know was that he was selling that crime gun to a law enforcement officer,” New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.
Grewal also said two others were arrested, in addition to Crossley, as part of Operation Zombie.
Crossley’s street name was “zombie.”
In all, 36 weapons were seized.
Two-year-old Nikolette Rivera was shot and killed inside of her Kensington home in October.
