PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County police department is asking for the public’s help locating a teen mother and her infant daughter. Upper Darby police say 15-year-old Camiya Watson picked up her 4-month-old daughter Aaziyah Watson without permission and has not yet returned Aaziyah to her custodial guardian.
Watson reportedly frequents the Kensington area.
Missing persons
If seen please call 911 or 610-734-7693, email or DM with info pic.twitter.com/ENruDsKpNf
— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) January 26, 2020
If anyone has information regarding the location of Camiya and Aaziyah contact the Upper Darby Police Department at 610-734-7693.
