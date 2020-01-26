BREAKING:Police: Woman Dead After Crash On Philadelphia's Kelly Drive
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Camden News, Local TV

CAMDEN, NJ.(CBS) — Firefighters had to work around a car parked in front of a fire hydrant to put out a blaze in Camden on Saturday afternoon. Crews arrived to a dwelling fire on the 400 block of Chambers Avenue around 1 p.m.

A video posted to the Camden fire union’s Facebook page shows firefighters had to bust the windows of a car in order to access fire hydrant.

Luckily fire crews were able to place the fire under control despite the inconvenience of the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

