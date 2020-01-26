BREAKING:Vehicles Mangled In Deadly 3-Car Collision On I-476 On-Ramp In Delaware County
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead after a car crashed into a wall on Philadelphia’s Kelly Drive. The crash happened near West Hunting Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators say the car tried to cross from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane when it crashed into the wall.

A female passenger was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver is in stable condition.

Kelly Drive was closed during the investigation but has reopened to traffic.

