PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman is dead after a car crashed into a wall on Philadelphia’s Kelly Drive. The crash happened near West Hunting Park Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Investigators say the car tried to cross from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane when it crashed into the wall.
A female passenger was pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver is in stable condition.
Kelly Drive was closed during the investigation but has reopened to traffic.
