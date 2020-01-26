



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania SPCA animal advocate Carol Erickson talks about attachment styles with cats in this week’s Pet Project.

Watch the video above for the full Pet Project interview.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Ivy – Ivy is a 5-year-old pittie who ended up at the shelter when her owner lost their home. Ivy is very social and her dog meet was playful too! She is suggested for homes with kids 10 and older.

Bowser – Bowser is a 2-year-old hound mix who came to the PSPCA from another shelter that was full. He has tested positive for heartworm, but not to worry, the PSPCA is treating him. He is very social and seems to love everyone he meets. He is available for a foster to adopt situation while he continues his treatment. Bowser is recommended for families of all ages!

Berry – Berry is a super social senior female cat who was rescued by the PSPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team. She requires medication for hyperthyroid, but our medical team will walk adopters through everything. This super sweet senior is hoping to find her perfect match!

To adopt a pet, visit the PSPCA East Erie Avenue headquarters. For more information on how to adopt, click here.