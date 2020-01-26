Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia firefighters got to work early Sunday to put out an apartment fire in Fern Rock. The fire started around 12:15 a.m. at the Spencer Arms Apartments on the 900 block of West Spencer Street.
Crews were able to get the flames under control in 30 minutes.
One person was taken to the Einstein Medical Center.
According to a Facebook post from the Red Paw Relief Team, two cats were rescued, however, a third cat was found dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
