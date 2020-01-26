



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kobe Bryant was more than just an NBA legend; he inspired a generation. Bryant’s tragic death on Sunday in a helicopter crash in California that killed nine people — including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna — sent shockwaves throughout not only the sports world but the entire country.

Current NBA players to Hall of Famers, athletes from every corner of the sports world and politicians took to social media to mourn the NBA legend.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Ben Simmons was one of the current NBA superstars who were inspired by Bryant.

“The world lost a legend today. Kobe Bryant was someone who I looked up to, a fierce competitor, a Champion, an icon,” Simmons wrote in a Twitter thread. “His dominance and relentless spirit translated both on and off the court. Your fans across the world loved you with such passion and you never let them down. 1/3

“To lose both you and your daughter Gigi in this tragic accident has shaken me to my core. My thoughts and prayers are with the Bryant Family and his close Friends in this extremely hard time, I am truly sorry for your loss. 2/3

“You were and will continue to be an inspiration to this world and drive people to follow their dreams with passion and conviction #MambaForever 3/3″

Simmons was one of several Sixers who took to social media after the tragic news.

‘Ace’s Nation Has Lost Its Heartbeat’: Lower Merion High School Mourns Kobe Bryant After Tragic Helicopter Crash

All-Star Joel Embiid wrote, “I WANTED TO BE LIKE KOBE. I’m so FREAKING SAD.”

Sixers legend Julius Erving — better known as “Dr. J” — wrote, “Sadly absorbing the tragic news about my teammates loss of his Son and granddaughter. Joe and Pam I humbly offer my condolences. Vanessa so sorry for your loss and pray you remain strong and focused on you and Kobe’s dreams for your family. Here Always for you…”

Tobias Harris called Bryant “#MyHero” in a tweet.

Furkan Korkmaz tweeted, “We will never forget you.”

I’m so sorry. We will never forget you.

Al Horford simply wrote, “I’m hurt.”

Josh Richardson said, “The world is sick right now. #24”

The Sixers released the following statement about Bryant’s death:

“The Philadelphia 76ers organization mourns the losses of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and all of who passed away tragically today in an accident in California.

“Bryant, one of the most decorated players in NBA history and a global ambassador for the game, made an everlasting mark on our league. His determination, passion to win and fierce competitiveness fueled the Los Angeles Lakers to five NBA championships and inspired millions of people around the world.

“Bryant’s journey to icon status in the world of basketball included deep ties to the Philadelphia region, where he starred at Lower Merion High School from 1992-96. As he honed his craft in Philadelphia, Bryant established a reputation as a player with once-in-a-lifetime poise, grit, heart and an unwavering love of the game.

“While his imprint on the game of basketball will be etched in the history books forever, Bryant will also be remembered for his love of his family, commitment to community through his philanthropic work, and for being an innovative leader in business.

“The 76ers organization sends its sincerest condolences to Vanessa Bryant and the Bryant family during this incredibly difficult time. We also send our condolences to Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”

The Dallas Mavericks announced Sunday they will retire No. 24 in honor of Bryant.

