



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A soggy start to the weekend! Rain moved in early Saturday morning and the steady rain will last into the early afternoon, so make those indoor plans now.

Temperatures are above freezing, so this is going to be an all rain event for most locations, except for the Poconos. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Poconos until Noon where freezing rain has already been reported.

Any freezing rain will change to rain later Saturday morning, so you may want to delay travel here by a few hours.

Rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for some localized street flooding and allow for some extra travel time. Widespread flooding is not expected since it has been a very warm and dry month so far. Gusty winds are also possible in the heavier downpours and we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder with this dynamic system.

Steady rain will end from west to east this afternoon and should taper off around 1-2 p.m. in the city. We can’t rule out a stray shower after the steady rain moves out, but we should see a drying trend overall. 1-2 inches of rain will be possible across the region.

If you have any Saturday night plans, you can leave the umbrella at home, just be sure to bundle up! Colder air moves in tonight as temperatures drop back into the 30s by Sunday morning. Sunday is looking like the pick of the weekend – drier, cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-40s.

Stay dry everyone!

Meteorologist Tiffany Savona reports.