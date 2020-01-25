PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heavy morning rains caused problems on the roadways throughout the Delaware Valley on Saturday. The floodwater along parts of Kelly Drive have receded since the morning rainfall, which was so intense it left some people stranded and others risking it all.

Drivers were forced to take it slow after the heavy rains caused flash floods on the Schuylkill Expressway in Gladwyne on Saturday.

One CBS3 viewer made it out, but other drivers weren’t so lucky in Chester County.

“I saw the rain stopped and I said you know what, it would be fine. When I got halfway, I realized the mistake I made,” stranded driver Bujar Kasemi said with a laugh.

Kasemi laughed because instead, he said he’d cry. His Mercedes stalled while driving through floodwaters.

Street Rd near Westtown Rd in Westtown is flooded after heavy rain. No cars are trapped, but it’s not smart to drive through high water @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/h1zxUy1QZy — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) January 25, 2020

“It got up to here, that’s where my filter is,” Kasemi said. “But when you push it, water goes higher because of the water flowing.”

Kasemi was driving on Dilworthtown Road in Westtown Township when he drove through the floodwaters.

The Chester creek overflowed its banks. Street Road was also flooded out.

“You’d be better off with a small boat coming through parts of here,” driver Dan Simcox said.

Police say it’s never a good idea to drive through high water, but the Schuylkill Expressway and Kelly Drive have since dried out.