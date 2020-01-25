Comments
COLLINGDALE, Pa. (CBS) — A shelter dog who was found emaciated and rescued by the Collingdale Police Department has a new home. Brandywine Valley SPCA shared the heartwarming story on their Facebook page.
The dog named Rose was rescued on Nov. 30 after she was found on the 800 block of North Street in Delaware County.
Rose went up for adoption just a few days ago after months of recovery, according to post.
“Guess who adopted her? Her rescuer Officer Baker!” the post said.
Collingdale Police also shared the story and mentioned that a few officers were “lined up to bring her home and guarantee her the best life possible.
Officers named her Rose after the official Collindale flower.
