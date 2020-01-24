



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Wildwood Police Department is gearing up for President Donald Trump’s visit next Tuesday. Police on Friday announced a series of security measures in anticipation of large crowds and potential counter-demonstrations taking place near the Wildwoods Convention Center.

Police say road closures will begin at noon around the convention center. Since larger than normal crowds are expected for the Jan. 28 rally, all vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be significantly reduced around the convention center. The areas will be clearly marked.

Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto is strongly urging those who attend — inside or outside the rally — to not bring any excess baggage, including backpacks, chairs or pets.

“Everyone’s safety and security is of utmost importance. The Wildwood Police Department intends to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity for people to exercise their Constitutional rights. As such, I must emphasize that criminal conduct by anyone, including property damage, will not be tolerated. Those individuals choosing to engage in such illegal behavior will be arrested, and we will work with our criminal justice agencies to ensure they are properly charged to the full extent of the law,” Regalbuto said in a statement.

The rally starts at 5 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to go on at 7 p.m.

Below is a list of items that will not be allowed at the convention center:

Aerosols and spray containers

Alcoholic beverages

Ammunition

Animals other than service/guide animals

Appliances

Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and other bags larger than 12”x14”x5”

Balloons and balls

Banners, signs, and placards, and supports for signs/placards

Chairs

Coolers

E-cigarettes

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind, including fireworks

Glass, thermal, and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x ¼’)

Tents and similar structures

Toy guns

Tripods

Umbrellas

Weapons of any kind, including firearms

Any other item that may pose a threat to the security of the event, as determined by, and at the discretion of, security screeners.