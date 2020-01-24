WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — The Wildwood Police Department is gearing up for President Donald Trump’s visit next Tuesday. Police on Friday announced a series of security measures in anticipation of large crowds and potential counter-demonstrations taking place near the Wildwoods Convention Center.
Police say road closures will begin at noon around the convention center. Since larger than normal crowds are expected for the Jan. 28 rally, all vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be significantly reduced around the convention center. The areas will be clearly marked.
Wildwood Police Chief Robert Regalbuto is strongly urging those who attend — inside or outside the rally — to not bring any excess baggage, including backpacks, chairs or pets.
“Everyone’s safety and security is of utmost importance. The Wildwood Police Department intends to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity for people to exercise their Constitutional rights. As such, I must emphasize that criminal conduct by anyone, including property damage, will not be tolerated. Those individuals choosing to engage in such illegal behavior will be arrested, and we will work with our criminal justice agencies to ensure they are properly charged to the full extent of the law,” Regalbuto said in a statement.
The rally starts at 5 p.m. and Trump is scheduled to go on at 7 p.m.
Below is a list of items that will not be allowed at the convention center:
Aerosols and spray containers
Alcoholic beverages
Ammunition
Animals other than service/guide animals
Appliances
Backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, and other bags larger than 12”x14”x5”
Balloons and balls
Banners, signs, and placards, and supports for signs/placards
Chairs
Coolers
E-cigarettes
Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
Explosives of any kind, including fireworks
Glass, thermal, and metal containers
Laser lights and laser pointers
Mace and/or pepper spray
Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
Packages
Poles, sticks, and selfie sticks
Recreational motorized mobility devices
Signs exceeding the size restrictions (20’x3’x ¼’)
Tents and similar structures
Toy guns
Tripods
Umbrellas
Weapons of any kind, including firearms
Any other item that may pose a threat to the security of the event, as determined by, and at the discretion of, security screeners.
