



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s visit to Wildwood is just a few days away. Anticipation, excitement and even some aggravations are growing at the Jersey Shore.

From the retro sites to the diner-style kitchen, the Summer Nites Bed and Breakfast fully embodies the 1950s style that makes The Wildwoods unique. With her rooms booked for Trump’s rally next Tuesday, owner Sheila Brown is happy to be a doo-wop ambassador.

“Absolutely Wildwood is the doo-wop capital. There’s more ’50s and ’60s architectural buildings in this town than anywhere else in the country,” Brown said.

Like many hotels and motels in and near Wildwood, Trump’s visit helped Summer Nites book up immediately. It creates an opportunity for some offseason revenue and a chance to recruit return guests.

“I think it’s amazing that we have a full house on a Tuesday night in January, which to me is just really neat. It’s just different, it’s just fun and just for the town is amazing,” Brown said.

However, preparing for the president with just a few weeks notice is also a challenge for some businesses and the City of Wildwood. Usually this time of year, parking and traffic rules are a little more lax, but police are already making efforts to keep people from parking near the Wildwoods Convention Center. Traffic lights will be back on summer programming next week.

There are also concerns about tension between Trump supporters and protesters that come to town. Politics aside, many are focusing on the historical significance of a sitting president visiting the small town.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Christopher Falcone, manager of Days Inn Wildwood. “It’s incredible, nothing like this has ever happened in Wildwood and just the whole town is buzzing.”

This week Congressman Jeff Van Drew said the Trump campaign got 100,000 ticket requests but local officials only believe about a quarter of those people will actually come.

Trump’s rally is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Wildwoods Convention Center.