WESTAMPTON, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Westampton are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station employee Tuesday evening. Police say this happened at the Conoco Gas located at 939 Woodlane Rd., just before 10:30 p.m.
According to investigators, a suspect wearing a ski mask approached a gas attendant and demanded that he give him everything in his pockets. The suspect proceeded to reach into the attendant’s pocket to remove his wallet.
The attendant then attempted to run back into the gas station’s convenience store which led to a brief struggle. The suspect was able to remove the attendant’s jacket before running off on foot towards Jacksonville Road.
The victim and another employee of the gas station chased the suspect and saw him get into a white older model four-door Chrysler 300 parked on the southbound shoulder of Jacksonville Road, just north of Homestead Drive.
Surveillance video captured that vehicle passing Rancocas Valley High School.
Officials have described the suspect as a black male with a dark complexion in his late 20s, between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, with a stocky build. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black jacket with a navy blue or black hoodie underneath, skinny blue jeans with rips or a bleached pattern, along with black shoes.
According to officials, this suspect’s description matches that of a suspect who committed a robbery at the Lukoil on Woodlane and Monmouth Roads in Eastampton one hour prior to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 609-267-3000.
