PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple Owls have a lot to hoot about because this Sunday they’re going for Grammy gold in not one, but two categories.

“Take opportunities as they come because sometimes it might come out to a Grammy nomination,” Ian Kaufman, with the Temple Jazz Band, said.

Temple University’s Boyer College of Music and Dance has just been nominated for two Grammys.

“I would love to be a college student and have on my resume that I played on a Grammy-nominated CD,” Temple University Director of Jazz Studies Terell Stafford.

More than 90 musicians came together for countless hours to perform and record “Love, A Beautiful Force,” written by six-time Grammy-award winning composer and arranger Vince Mendoza.

With two nominations for Best Instrumental Composition and Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella, Temple’s been in the Grammy game twice before taking the same chance they took in 2010 and 2012.

“In this world, there’s a Jazz Department and there’s a Classical Department — the Grammys have been won when the two departments have come together,” Stafford said.

It’s been said that the true beauty of music is that it connects people, and for Temple University, the connection between them no matter their style of music is worth more than gold.

‘To be recognized from our peers is a win to me and it’s about the recognition. Something special has happened and we’re all a part of it and we did it together,” said Dick Oates, professor and artistic director of Jazz Studies.

See who takes home the awards and all the must-see performances Sunday night at 8 p.m. on CBS3.