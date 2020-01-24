MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — If you’re planning to head to Wildwood next week to see President Donald Trump, there’s a road closure you need to know about. The New Jersey Department of Transportation shut down Route 47 in both directions between Indian Trail and Springers Mill Roads this week for emergency repairs.
Workers are fixing sinkholes and those repairs are expected to last until June.
Some people questioned the timing of the road work, happening right before the president’s visit.
NJDOT responded with a statement, saying “there are critical safety issues on Route 47, South Delsea Drive where it crosses Dias Creek due to numerous sinkholes that have compromised the roadway, including a three-foot sinkhole that developed this week. This is a necessary emergency work that was scheduled before the announcement of the president’s visit and unfortunately cannot wait.”
You must log in to post a comment.