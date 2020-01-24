Comments
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school in Wilmington, Delaware got quite a treat on Friday thanks to some special guests. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Phillie Phanatic surprised students and teachers at Saint Peter Cathedral School.
Mrs. Banta, a teacher at the school, wrote to the Phillies about her students’ reading progress, prompting the visit.
Hoskins and the Phanatic read, and acted out, scenes from the Phanatic’s favorite book, “The Phillie Phanatic’s Best Rain Delay Ever.”
