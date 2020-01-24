  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A school in Wilmington, Delaware got quite a treat on Friday thanks to some special guests. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Phillie Phanatic surprised students and teachers at Saint Peter Cathedral School.

Mrs. Banta, a teacher at the school, wrote to the Phillies about her students’ reading progress, prompting the visit.

(credit: CBS3)

Hoskins and the Phanatic read, and acted out, scenes from the Phanatic’s favorite book, “The Phillie Phanatic’s Best Rain Delay Ever.”

