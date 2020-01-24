PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The next archbishop of Philadelphia will make his first public appearance Friday morning. Bishop Nelson Perez plans to visit the National Shrine of Saint John Neumann and Casa Del Carmen Pre-School Academy.
He was announced on Thursday as the new leader of Philadelphia Catholics and will become the first Hispanic archbishop of Philadelphia. And although he’s not technically from here, he says Philadelphia is home.
Born in Miami, Perez comes to Philadelphia from Cleveland but his ties here run deep. Perez attended Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary. He then went on to Saint Ambrose in Northeast Philadelphia, Saint William in Lawncrest, and Saint Agnes in West Chester.
One of Perez’s key achievements at Saint Agnes was expanding a ministry center to make sure children of immigrant families are ready for American classrooms.
Perez will be installed Feb. 18 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.
You must log in to post a comment.