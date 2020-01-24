  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teenage boys were hospitalized after a double shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on the 2300 block of North 30th Street.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy was shot twice in his back and a 14-year-old boy was shot once in his back.

Both teens were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

