PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two teenage boys were hospitalized after a double shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion section. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. Friday on the 2300 block of North 30th Street.
According to police, a 13-year-old boy was shot twice in his back and a 14-year-old boy was shot once in his back.
Both teens were taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
