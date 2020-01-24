WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — If you plan on ordering in this weekend, pay close attention to how you’re getting your food. A growing number of restaurants say they’re showing up on popular delivery apps against their will.

“We were just absolutely blown away that, one being our intellectual property which they cannot have that without or consent, was put on there,” said Christine Konda, co-owner of Cornerstone Bistro and Artisanal.

That’s how the co-owner of Cornerstone Bistro and Artisanal describes the moment she found out the Radnor Township restaurant was listed on Grubhub and Postmates without her knowledge.

“It was just very, very infuriating because of everything that we do to make sure our restaurant, our hospitality, our guests’ satisfaction is where it needs to be,” Konda said.

Grubhub, Postmates and DoorDash are all delivery services accused of listing restaurants’ menus and information online without the restaurants’ consent.

A spokesperson with Grubhub says they provide couriers with a credit card to order, pick up and deliver the customers’ food.

“Earlier in the past week or so we had gotten a couple calls about takeout orders and we’re not really aware of any of this information,” Kondra said.

Eyewitness News contacted both Grubhub and Postmates.

Grubhub released a statement reading in part:

“Starting a couple months ago in select cities across the country, when we see that a restaurant offers takeout, we’ll add the restaurant to our marketplace … It’s our aim to bring the best delivery experience possible while balancing the interests of our diners, restaurants and drivers, and complying with all local laws and regulations in connection with our business.”

Postmates also responded to our inquiry.

A spokesperson said, “in the off chance a merchant wants to be removed from the platform, all they have to do is reach out to us and we’ll remove them.”

Kondra says restaurants shouldn’t have to call to remove their business from a delivery service they never agreed to partner with.

“They were terming us as a non-contract restaurant. Unless we are signing up for them, then we shouldn’t even have to call,” Kondra said.

A formal complaint has been filed with Radnor Township Police to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office.

“We looked at Postmates, Grubhub and a couple of other ones that there’s even opportunities to potentially purchase alcohol,” Flanagan said.