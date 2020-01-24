Flames Rip Through Maple Shade Township Apartment Complex

Comments
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Flames rip through an apartment in Burlington County. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Roberts Mill Apartments on the 100 block of Great Road in Maple Shade Township.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Flames rip through an apartment in Burlington County. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. Friday at the Roberts Mill Apartments on the 100 block of Great Road in Maple Shade Township.
No injuries have been reported.
Officials are still working to determine what sparked the flames.
You must log in to post a comment.