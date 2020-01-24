Comments
CALN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Caln Township are asking for the public’s help finding a van whose driver might have information about a series of pipe bombs found around town. Caln Township police posted a picture of the van on their Facebook page.
According to police, the white van was seen in the area of Olive Street and South Caln Road around 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
Police think the driver may be a witness and is not considered a suspect.
So far this week, police have found two pipe bombs about half-mile away from each other.
No one has been hurt and police are increasing patrols until they find out where the pipe bombs are coming from.
Anyone with information should contact police at 610-383-1821.
