LEWES, Del. (CBS/AP) — A high school basketball game in Sussex County, Delaware devolved into a three-on-three contest after a bench-clearing brawl, and only three of those players were left on the court at the buzzer. Thursday’s game ended with only one player on the court for Cape Henlopen High School and two for Sussex Tech.
Sussex Tech won the game 63-62.
Media outlets report that Cape Henlopen, the home team, was leading 39-27 with about four minutes left in the third quarter when a fight broke out. Players from both benches rushed onto the court, resulting in most of them being ejected.
The teams played the final 12 minutes with only three players each, but two Cape players and one Sussex Tech player fouled out.
Sussex Tech won on a three-point play with seven seconds left in the game.
The Sussex Technical School District released the following statement today on the January 23 varsity basketball game between Cape Henlopen High School and Sussex Technical High School:
1/3 pic.twitter.com/xOQSZHX76v
— Sussex Tech (@SussexTech) January 24, 2020
Sussex Tech released a statement saying it is working with Cape Henlopen to review the incident, and that school administrators are investigating and will take appropriate action.
“Sussex Technical High School is committed to the highest standards for our students and athletes,” the school said in a statement. “The incident at last night’s basketball game does not reflect the Raven values of fair play and sportsmanship. Sussex Technical High School does not condone the behaviors exhibited on the court.”
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.