PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new asbestos problems at a Philadelphia school. Officials say the cafeteria at the Francis Hopkinson School in Juniata Park is off-limits because of asbestos contamination.
A letter went home to parents explaining that they discovered damage to an asbestos-containing pipe fitting.
Officials say the repair is expected to be completed on Sunday.
Students and staff will not be allowed in the cafeteria until the area is tested and determined to be safe.
