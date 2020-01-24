BREAKING:Montgomery County Officials Unveil Facial Reconstruction Image In Effort To ID Man Whose Remains Found In 2009
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are new asbestos problems at a Philadelphia school. Officials say the cafeteria at the Francis Hopkinson School in Juniata Park is off-limits because of asbestos contamination.

A letter went home to parents explaining that they discovered damage to an asbestos-containing pipe fitting.

Officials say the repair is expected to be completed on Sunday.

Students and staff will not be allowed in the cafeteria until the area is tested and determined to be safe.

