PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new art experience is giving visitors a chance to interact with the artwork. Wonderspaces opens at the Fashion District Philadelphia on Friday.

There are 14 exhibits throughout the 24,000-square-foot space — the tallest exhibit, The Sweet Spot, featuring 19 miles of string.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo caught up with artist Shawn Causey Thursday morning.

“This is The Sweet Spot. It is a meditation on the color and pleasure of seeing. The piece has 24 colors but as you move slowly, you are looking at an immersive color experience,” said Causey.

The Sweet Spot took a month to put together with the help of 85 volunteers.

