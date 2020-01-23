



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A cool cafe in Fishtown that has a musical twist is the perfect way to get into the spirit for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, which airs on Sunday night on CBS3. If you find the record in Fishtown, you’ve just discovered Milkcrate Cafe.

The cozy coffeehouse, eggcellent eatery and rockin’ vinyl record boutique sends patrons on a sensory spin every day — from the sights of piping hot steam off of their morning coffee to the smells of sizzling, star-studded eats, topped off with soothing warm sounds of all kinds playing up the stairs from their rare and handpicked vinyl library on the lower level.

It’s no wonder why this joint has energy so many in the community love to jive to.

“People love that we’re bringing that music angle to their everyday cup of coffee,” owner Adam Porter said. “They thought it was maybe possibly silly at first, but now it’s become a staple.”

It’s a scene that came full circle out of Chicago for Porter.

“I worked at a coffee shop, video rental and record store in Chicago called Ear Wax. I definitely borrowed from that idea and made it my own,” Porter said.

In the place that he calls home.

“I grew up in Illinois, lived in New Orleans, but Philadelphia is where I got to be me,” Porter said. “Learned more about the music industry, about restaurant industry. We’re just honored to be in the community.”

Watch the full Taste With Tori at Milkcrate Cafe in Fishtown above.