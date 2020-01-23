PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers will be down another starter. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports guard Josh Richardson suffered a left hamstring strain during Wednesday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors and will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.
MRI on 76ers guard Josh Richardson showed slight strain of left hamstring and he’s expected to be re-evaluated in two-to-three weeks, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 23, 2020
Richardson strained his left hamstring while trying to make a steal four minutes into the first quarter and did not return to the game.
Richardson had scored 15 or more points in seven of the past eight games. He did not speak to reporters following the game. Richardson missed six games in late November and early December because of a right hamstring injury.
“He’s a big part of this team defensively and offensively, so we’re going to miss him for however long he’s out,” Sixers guard Ben Simmons said after the 107-95 loss to the Raptors.
The Sixers have also been without All-Star center Joel Embiid. He missed his eighth straight game Wednesday after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.
Embiid dislocated a finger on his left hand during a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder earlier this month. It’s not known yet when Embiid will return to the court.
The Sixers face the Los Angeles Lakers at the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.
